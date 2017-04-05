Highest pay package slips at Panjab University placements

Professional courses at Panjab University (PU) registered placements, but slowdown in economy has hit the highest packages.

University Business School (UBS) at PU registered the highest percentage of placements as 97 out of 100 (97%) students got placed, but the highest package slipped from Rs 21 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per annum this year which was offered by Religare Finvest. In 2015-16, 117 out of 121 (96.7%) students had got placed. The average package offered in 2016-17 was Rs 7.6 lakh per annum while last year it was Rs 8.2 lakh per annum.

“The supply in the market has increased. Because of the conditions in the USA, companies are cautious. Goods and Services Tax (GST) is also coming. There is uncertainty and firms want to play safe,” said prof SK Chadha, honorary director, central placement cell, PU.

He added, “To improve placements, counselling to students is required in all the departments. The alumni should be called to their respective departments for interactions. It tells you about openings and helps in placements.”

At University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), there were over 75% placements this year as 320 out of 425 students got placed. The highest package was of Rs 8.4 lakh per annum which had come down from Rs 12 lakh per annum.

According to Yash Singhal, chief placement coordinator of UIET, the highest package in 2016-17 was offered by Jugnoo and the average package was of Rs 4.9 lakh per annum.

In 2015-16, the UIET had witnessed 78.9% placements with 347 out of 440 got placed. The average package was of Rs 5.2 lakh per annum.

At University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET), 85 out of 135 students (around 63%) got placed with highest package of Rs 8 lakh per annum offered by UOP Honeywell while the average package was of Rs 5.3 lakh per annum. However, in 2015-16, as many as 100 students had got placed out of 130 (76.9%) with the highest package of Rs 8.5 lakh per annum and average package of Rs 5 lakh per annum.

However, at the department of Computer Science and Applications which offers MCA and MSc (Honour School) Computer Science, there is a marginal jump in the highest package. As many as 83 students got placed out of 100 (83%) with highest package of Rs 4.8 lakh per annum. The average package was Rs 3.2 lakh. Last year, 65 out of 90 students (72.2%) got placed with the highest package of Rs 4.5 lakh. “We have got more students placed this year. Companies from NCR and even Bengaluru came for placements. To improve our rate of placements, we conducted soft skill workshops and mock interviews. Tech talks have also been organised,” said prof Sonal Chawla, who looks after placements from computer science department.

At University Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management (UIHTM), the placements are still going on. So far 22 students have been placed out of 37 (59.5%) with the highest package of Rs 2.1 lakh, while average package of Rs 1.8 lakh. In 2015-16, however, there were 100% placements as all the 33 eligible students had got placed with the highest package of Rs 2.1 lakh and average package of Rs 1.5 lakh.

According to the placement cell, 98 students of University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) have got placed with the highest package of Rs 6.8 lakh while last year 90 students got placed but the highest package was of Rs 7.2 lakh.