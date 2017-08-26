Live | Day after dera followers’ fury, uneasy calm in Punjab, Haryana

Security forces remained on high alert on Saturday as an uneasy calm prevailed in Panchkula, the epicentre of Friday’s violence triggered by the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The violence that claimed 31 lives has left locals in shock and anguish, with many questioning why the authorities failed to assess and control the situation in time.

Live updates

1:17 pm: The Haryana government on Saturday ordered a search of all congregation centres belonging to the Dera Sacha Sauda in the state, a senior official said.“We have ordered a search of all ‘naam charcha ghars’ (congregation centres) of the Dera Sacha Sauda wherever located in Haryana,” state additional chief secretary (home) Ram Niwas told PTI.

1:07 pm: Punjab and Haryana high court to Khattar-led Haryana government: “It was a political surrender to lure your vote bank”

12:55 pm: Curfew reimposed in Faridkot till 5 pm.

12:26 pm:Army and paramilitary forces move in to get the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters vacated near Sirsa town in Haryana.

12:23 pm: Dera Sirsa chief in CBI court Panchkula on August 25. (Video courtesy: babushahi.com)

12:22 pm: Kurukshetra police seal nine congregation centres of the Dera Sacha Sauda in the district, evicting the followers, and seize over 2,500 lathis and other sharp-edged weapons during a search operation.

12:18 pm: The Canada government has issued a safety advisory for its citizens in India following the conviction of Ram Rahim, saying tensions remain high in Punjab and Haryana, and various other areas.

12:17 pm: High-level meeting at Union home minister’s residence begins.

12:06 pm: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has slammed Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his government’s failure to stop the widespread violence that broke out after the conviction of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

12:01 pm: The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in Panchkula was suspended by the Haryana government. IPS officer Ashok Kumar, DCP Panchkula, has been put under suspension with immediate effect, an official order said.

11:44 am: Authorities in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday relaxed curfew in some towns to enable the residents to buy essential and eatable items. In Punjab, curfew was relaxed in Patiala, Bathinda and Ferozepur towns for four hours, while in Haryana it was relaxed in Kaithal town.