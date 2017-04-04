Highway liquor ban: At Chandigarh Press Club, now it’s none for the road

A pen juxtaposed with a frothing beer mug — the Chandigarh Press Club logo — probably signifies that booze is the muse of a journalist who always works under the pressure of deadlines. And rightly so.

But the Supreme Court order banning the sale of liquor near state and national highways from April 1 has taken away ‘fun’ from nearly 1,100 members for whom the club is a frequent hangout.

“The club has been a hangout for us journalists to unwind after a long day of hard work and stress,” says Manjit Singh, who designed the logo in 1987. The club was established in 1980.

IN TRICITY, ONLY CLUB HIT BY BAN

Moreover, it happens to be the only club in the tricity that has been hit by the ban as Chandigarh Golf Club, Chandigarh Club and the Lake Club are beyond 500 metres from any state or national highway.

The media fraternity is ruing they won’t get to quench their “thirst” at the club any longer, at least for now. After having gulped a few drinks of rum or beer, journalists in the evenings could be seen debating their news stories at the bar’s club on the first floor.

At times, these would be interspersed with “heroic” tales of immoderation, bestowing praise on the “courageous” alcoholics.

Of the 1,100 members, while 660 are regular, 320 associate media/non-media, 150 are candidate members. Liquor is sold at a less margin to the members. Also, food is offered at reasonable rates.

As many as 12 bottles of whisky and 60 bottles of beer are consumed at the club everyday. Liquor rates at the club are among the cheapest in the town, which is a major reason journalists prefer it.

Rs 10 LAKH LIQUOR STOCK LYING AT CLUB

Only the members and their guests are allowed to enter the club. The sale of liquor in the club is worth about Rs 35 lakh a year.

The stock worth Rs 10 lakh is lying with the club, including Rs 5 lakh stock purchased on March 30, before closing of the financial year.