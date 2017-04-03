SAS Nagar: Those with pre-bookings for weddings left in the lurch after highway liquor ban

Lack of planning on the part of the district administration and, to an extent, by marriage palaces to deal with the fallout of the booze ban has meant that the residents with pre-bookings for the first week of April have been left in the lurch.

The question they face is whether they shift venue of their wedding functions to places where liquor will be served or go without the mandatory drink.

However, fresh bookings have stopped, with people waiting for clarity on whether the trade can find a way out.

Rajkumar, a trader from Sector 43, whose daughter is getting married on April 20, is one who wants to shift the wedding of his son to a venue where liquor can be served.

He has visited marriage palaces in Zirakpur and Ramgarh to identify venues he could shift to.

“I booked a resort in Zirakpur a month back. Now, the implementation of this order has left us in a fix,” he told HT, adding that there was confusion over the order on whether marriage palaces were covered.

Rajiv Chhabra, owner of AKM resorts said, “We have not got any cancellation orders. For new inquires, our response is that all should wait by next week.”

Ashok Garg, owner of The Grand Orient, added, “We are still awaiting clarity on the Supreme Court order.” Punjab Marriage Palace/Resort Association president Sukhdev Singh Sidhu said, “The owners of the marriage palaces and resorts hit by the order have approached deputy commissioners in their districts to give a representation for exemption.”

Ravdeep Singh Sandhu, owner of a marriage palace in SAS Nagar, said, “April 18-20 are days when almost all marriage palaces are booked. Those wanting to shift to places where liquor can be served say that such hotels and palaces are quoting very high rates.”