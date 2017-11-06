Hindu leader’s murder in Amritsar: Sidhu announces govt job for son, Rs 5 lakh to family

Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday announced a government job and financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the family of Hindu right-wing leader Vipan Sharma who was shot dead on October 30 on Batala road here.

Sidhu made this announcement on behalf of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh during his visit to the house of grieving family. He said the Sharma son will be given a government job on compassionate ground.

Sidhu was accompanied by Amritsar (North) MLA Sunil Dutti and Amritsar (West) legislator Raj Kumar Verka. Mourning Sharma’s death, Sidhu said the CM has taken steps to improve law and order situation in the state.

“Those behind the murder will not be spared and justice will be delivered to the family,” he assured the family. He said the police have identified the accused and their names would be out soon.