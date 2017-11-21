Hit by stray cattle, creator of Mini Rock Garden dies at 82

Creator of the Mini Rock Garden in Panchkula, Prabhu Dutt Gauri, 82, breathed his last on Monday at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. He was grievously injured after being attacked by a stray cattle in Panchkula on Thursday.

The animal attacked him at the dividing road of Sectors 14 and 12 when he was returning to his house in Sector 12 on a two-wheeler. He was then admitted to PGIMER. Fulfilling his last wish, his family members have donated his body to PGIMER for research purpose.

A retired banker, Gauri was inspired by Nek Chand to construct something similar to the Rock Garden in Chandigarh. Around five years ago, he started collecting waste material and later created beautiful structures out of stones, broken titles and other waste materials.

He constructed the Mini Rock Garden in Sector 12 A, Panchkula, along with some other structures in Sector 5 and Topiary Park.