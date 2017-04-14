Hoshiarpur: Murdered sarpanch’s family refuses to cremate body till accused caught

The family of Khurdan village sarpanch Satnam Singh, alias Bittu, who was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Chandigarh’s Sector 38 on Sunday, has refused to cremate the body till the accused are arrested. The body was brought to the village the night after the post-mortem and kept in a mortuary of a local hospital. Police have been deployed outside the mortuary to avoid any untoward incident.

Tension prevailed in the area as the aggrieved family threatened to hold an agitation if the culprits are not arrested. They decided to block Chandigarh Road on Friday as a protest but were advised against it by well-wishers. Instead, they left for Chandigarh to meet investigating police officials and urge them to catch the accused.

The victim’s brother, Jang Bahadur Singh, alleged that one of the accused, Tirath Singh, had appeared before the Chandigarh Police but the latter let him off. Tirath, however, is learnt to have produced evidence before the police to confirm that he was in his village at the time of the crime.

Meanwhile, the Garhdiwala-based family members of Tirath and accused Arshdeep and Rana resident Manjit Singh Bobby have gone underground. Before his death, Satnam had named these three persons in his statement. Dilpreet Singh, another accomplice identified by the police, is said to be close to the person who was allegedly involved in the 2013 murder of Satnam’s brother Nishan Singh Shana.