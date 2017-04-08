Hoshiarpur school bus accident: Shock, grief and anger, parents go through hell

Soon after the bus accident on Friday morning, Rohit Kumar, an accountant, got a call from Cambridge International School, Dasuya, where his children, Surabhi,7, and Anirudh, 4, studied. He was told that his daughter had died in the accident involving the school bus. But when Kumar and his wife Nidhi reached the civil hospital, they learnt that they had lost their son too.

Devastated, Nidhi fainted and Rohit broke down inconsolably.

“My children were my world. How will I survive without them?” Rohit was heard telling people who tried to console him.

Suddenly, anger took over grief. “They have been killed due to someone’s negligence. Such irresponsible people have no right to live,” he said.

His wife, who is also a teacher, and he pleaded with the hospital and police authorities to hand over the bodies without postmortem but their request was turned down.

It was no less painful for the parents of Tanish Sharma, 12. “We are shattered. We can’t imagine life without our son,” said Anil Sharma, the bereaved father.

It was on his statement that the police registered a case against the negligent driver of the pick-up jeep that rammed into the school bus.