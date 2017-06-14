 How the budget session of Punjab assembly will pan out from June 15 to 23 | punjab | Hindustan Times
How the budget session of Punjab assembly will pan out from June 15 to 23

The eight-day session that began on Wednesday will close on June 23

punjab Updated: Jun 14, 2017 17:15 IST
HT Correspondent
15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab health minister Brahm Mohindra arriving at Punjab Vidhan Sabha ,Chandigarh, to attend the first day of budget session on Wednesday.(Keshav Singh/HT Photo)

The second budget session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha began on Wednesday. The session was adjourned after the sole opening day agenda item of obituary references.

The eight-day session will close on June 23 with holidays on June 17 and 18, being the weekend.

HERE IS THE SCHEDULE FOR THE ENTIRE SESSION:

June 15 (10am): Non-official business

June 16 (10am): Motion of thanks on governor’s address and discussion on governor’s address

June 17 and June 18: Holidays ( weekend)

June 19 (2pm): Resumption of discussion on governor’s address ( to be concluded)

June 20 (10am): Presentation of budget estimates for the year 2017-18

June 21 (10am): General discussion on budget estimates for the year 2017-18

June 22 (10am): Non-official business

June 22 (2pm): Resumption of general discussion on budget estimates for the year 2017-18; to be concluded

Discussion and voting on demands and grants in respect of budget estimates for the year 2017-18

Appropriation Bill in respect of budget estimates for the year 2017-18

June 23 (10 am): Legislative business and notion under rule 16 regarding adjournment of the House sine-die.

