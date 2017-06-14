How the budget session of Punjab assembly will pan out from June 15 to 23
The eight-day session that began on Wednesday will close on June 23punjab Updated: Jun 14, 2017 17:15 IST
The second budget session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha began on Wednesday. The session was adjourned after the sole opening day agenda item of obituary references.
The eight-day session will close on June 23 with holidays on June 17 and 18, being the weekend.
HERE IS THE SCHEDULE FOR THE ENTIRE SESSION:
June 15 (10am): Non-official business
June 16 (10am): Motion of thanks on governor’s address and discussion on governor’s address
June 17 and June 18: Holidays ( weekend)
June 19 (2pm): Resumption of discussion on governor’s address ( to be concluded)
June 20 (10am): Presentation of budget estimates for the year 2017-18
June 21 (10am): General discussion on budget estimates for the year 2017-18
June 22 (10am): Non-official business
June 22 (2pm): Resumption of general discussion on budget estimates for the year 2017-18; to be concluded
Discussion and voting on demands and grants in respect of budget estimates for the year 2017-18
Appropriation Bill in respect of budget estimates for the year 2017-18
June 23 (10 am): Legislative business and notion under rule 16 regarding adjournment of the House sine-die.