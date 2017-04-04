HRD ministry downgrades Panjab University ranking

Panjab University (PU) has slipped massively in the ministry of human resources and development (MHRD)’s varsity ranking from last year’s 12th to 33rd spot this time.

The ministry on Monday released the report of rankings evaluated under its national institute ranking framework (NIRF) methodology.

In the overall ranking, where all institutes, including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), competed, PU is at 54th rank. The overall ranking has been calculated for the first time.

In overall ranking, IIT Ropar is at 32nd rank, IIT Mandi at 37th rank, Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana, at 40th rank and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, at 52nd rank.

Thapar University, Patiala, is at 75th rank, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, at 81st rank, YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Animal Sciences University, Solan, at 84th rank and Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, is at 95th rank.

PU’S RANK AMONG REGIONAL VARSITIES

In the category of university rankings, Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) is at 24th rank in 2017. Other universities which have featured in 2017 rankings are Thapar University at 46th rank, GADVASU at 50th position and Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry is 51st. The University of Jammu is placed at 63rd position, the University of Kashmir at 73rd, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, is at 80th rank, while Jaypee University of Information Technology, Solan, is at 93rd slot.

HOW IT WAS ASSESSED

There were four parameters on which the institutes are evaluated. In ‘Teaching, Learning and Resources’ faculty-student ratio, combined metric for faculty with PhD and experience were included while in ‘Research and Professional Practice’, intellectual propery rights and patents and quality of publications were counted. The ‘Graduation outcomes’ includes placement, ‘outreach and inclusivity’ includes percentage of women, facilities for physically challenged students, percentage of students from other countries, and ‘Perception’ includes peer perception and public perception.

WHERE PU SLIPPED

PU slipped in the “Teaching, learning and outcome” category, as no teacher has been hired in over two years . This year, it got just 36.7 marks against 56.18 last time and ranking slipped from 85th to 121st on this count.

In “Research and professional practice”, its marks got halved at 40.79 in 2017 than 84.89 in 2016. Also, the ranking in research slipped from 6th to 10th. In “Graduate outcomes”, and “Outreach and inclusivity”, the varsity’s marks have decreased. “Outreach and inclusivity” ranking slipped from 25th rank to 169th.

IN PHARMA, NIPER MOHALI 2ND, UIPS 3RD IN INDIA

In pharmacy rankings, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali, has come second in the country while the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) at PU is 3rd in the country. UIPS was placed second last year. The University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University, has figured in the 100-150 ranking bracket among engineering institutes in rankings.

THEY SAY

We are in shock. The number of PhDs have decreased. We have to recruit more teachers. Financial crisis is one of the reasons behind poor ranking.

--Prof Rajat Sandhir, senator, PU

Financial crisis varsity facing is one of the reasons behind poor rankings. But I still feel our university is much better than others.

--Prof Promila Pathak, president, PUTA We are analysing the data.

The rankings can change. But how can absolute marks change?

--Prof AK Grover, vice-chancellor, PU