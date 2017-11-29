HT Impact | Channi orders probe in PTU dean’s Rs 12-lakh travel bills

A day after HT exposed how a dean at Inder Kumar Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG-PTU), Kapurthala, received Rs 12.6 lakh as reimbursement for travelling 280 km each working way for 16 months (from January 2016 to April 2017), the state government has ordered a probe into the matter.

Punjab technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi, taking cognisance of the report, has marked the probe to additional chief secretary (ACS) MP Singh, who is holding the charge of technical education department.

NP Singh was dismissed from service in July 2013 on charges of favouring an advertisement firm and approving a non-existent university centre in Nepal.

“It’s a very serious matter. The gross misuse of government funds will not be allowed at all. It also needs to be investigated why the university hired private vehicles when they have enough money to purchase their own cars. I have been told that the varsity have surplus number of drivers as well. Then, why private vehicles were hired should also be probed,” said Channi.

He said the ACS has been asked to complete the probe within 15 days.

The cash-rich IKG-PTU has no proper transport policy in place. The university hired private Innova vehicles for senior faculty members last year, citing shortage of cars for its staff.

As per the finance department’s record, the dean claimed Rs 12.6 lakh (Rs 76,000 a month) as travel expenses, raising a question as to when was he available in his office during these 16 months.

CONTROVERSIAL PAST

Meanwhile, sources disclosed that despite having a controversial past, NP Singh, who is senior most dean in the university, was “almost set” to get the charge of officiating vice-chancellor. As per the rules, the senior most dean in the university can be given the charge of officiating V-C in the absence of a regular V-C.

However, the board of governors decided to revoke his dismissal last year, without conducting any probe in the charges on which he was dismissed.

“Why such a controversial person still enjoys a big say in the varsity is a matter of concern for all employees. Why the finance department never objected to huge claims by the dean? Why even the auditors never raised an alarm? These are some important questions that need to be answered. The hiring of private cars is a big scam and its proper investigation can yield stunning revelations,” a senior official of the university said.