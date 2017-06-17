HT Punjab digest: Brakes on Badal’s ‘water bus’, video of a prisoner’s ‘chilli’ng escape, and other stories to bring you up to date

Sidhu halts amphibious bus project at Harike, dismisses it as ‘Badal da gharukka’

Sukhbir had introduced the amphibious bus amid much fanfare to promote tourism at the Harike lake, which is at the Sutlej-Beas confluence. Inaugurated in December last year, it had been in choppy waters ever since. Its inauguration was postponed as the water level in the lake was not sufficient. Read more

Viral video: Akali ex-MLA Valtoha seen threatening Tarn Taran DC, SHOs

In a video that has been shared widely on social media, former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator from Khemkaran Virsa Singh Valtoha can be seen threatening Tarn Taran deputy commissioner and station house officers with dire consequences for “harassing” his party workers. Click for more

Watch: Prisoner escapes after throwing chilli powder in cops’ eyes at Panchkula hospital

A prisoner, Deepak Kumar, fled from General Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, on motorcycle after throwing chilli powder into policemen’s eyes on Saturday morning. The powder entered the air-conditioning system, because of which the hospital had to be evacuated for at least two hours. Know more

1,674 farmer suicides in 16 yrs in 7 Punjab districts, Muktsar worst

In 16 years since 2000, at least 1,674 farmers committed suicide in seven of Punjab’s 22 districts, according to a report by Punjabi University submitted to the state government on Friday. Muktsar is on top of the list by a distance, with 825 suicides, whereas the number is 874 for the six others. Read more

Spotlight on the cat out of the bag: How informers-turned-cops in Punjab wield clout

The arrest of Punjab Police ‘drug inspector’ Inderjit Singh has once again brought to the fore the clout that ‘cat’-turned-cops have been enjoying in the department. The term ‘cat’ is used for those who were originally militants or their sympathisers, but later became informers and helped the police hunt down militants. Read more

Click for photos: Rain cools North, but wait is on for monsoon

