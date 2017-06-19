HT Punjab digest: Farm debt waiver, hope for boozers, Super Singh’s troubles, and other stories to keep you up to date

Punjab govt announces debt waiver for farmers owning up to 5 acres

Making the announcements during his speech in the Vidhan Sabha, the CM said the move would benefit a total of 10.25 lakh farmers, including 8.75 lakh farmers up to 5 acres. The initiative would provide double the relief announced by the states of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, he pointed out. Read more

Punjab to pave way for hotels and pubs near highways to serve liquor

The Punjab government on Monday gave its nod to the proposal to amend section 26A of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, for fixing location of liquor vends on national and state highways. The amendment, once passed, would lift restrictions on hotels, restaurants and clubs from serving liquor within 500 metres of state and national highways, a spokesman said here after a meeting of the council of ministers. Read more

Industry power tariff frozen at Rs 5, startup fund of Rs 100 crore

The new industrial policy for Punjab will be declared by the end of July, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday informed the Vidhan Sabha, while announcing a freeze on electricity tariff for new and existing industries at Rs 5 per unit. Read more

Diljit’s Super Singh runs into rough weather with SGPC

Taking note of allegations of “objectionable scenes” in the recently released Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Super Singh, the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) set up a four-member probe panel. Read more

Europe most favoured foreign travel destination for Chandigarh residents

According to the travel agencies, 30% of Chandigarh residents travelling overseas this summer have booked their tickets for Eastern Europe, followed by Singapore and Dubai. Direct international flights from Chandigarh are also flying full capacity. Read more

Meet The ‘bird man’ from Amritsar | Click for pics

For more stories, visit www.punjab.ht

Follow us on TwitterandFacebook