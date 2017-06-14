HT Punjab digest: SAD angry over KPS, Captain’s polo love, and other stories to bring you up to date

Akalis walk out of Punjab assembly over obituary reference to ex-DGP KPS Gill

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs walked out of the Punjab assembly on the opening day of the budget session on Wednesday afternoon when Speaker Rana KP Singh read out the name of former state police chief KPS Gill while mentioning the obituary references. Read more

How the budget session of Punjab assembly will pan out from June 15 to 23: The eight-day session will close on June 23 with holidays on June 17 and 18, being the weekend. Click for details

More students of Gian Sagar college shifted

After shifting around 500 MBBS students on Monday, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, on Wednesday moved 286 BDS students of Gian Sagar Medical College, Banur, to other colleges. Read more

Arrest warrants against yoga guru Ramdev for ‘beheading’ remark in Rohtak

He was addressing a gathering in Rohtak when he made the remark. Ironically, the RSS-backed Sadbhawana Sammelan was called to promote peace in the city that witnessed violence during the Jat quota stir. Read more

UK-based artist Balraj Khanna pens book on Partition

He has come out with “Line of Blood”, which poignantly captures the pangs of the subcontinent’s vivisection. The book is an evocation of the trauma and tension in the bordering areas of Punjab in the months before Partition in 1947 with dark and demonic passions pitted against the values of sanity and tolerance. Read more

Tepid response: Waste segregation a non­-starter in Chandigarh

The MC had launched the segregation of waste with much fanfare on World Environment Day on June 5. But, a week on, the project is yet to gain momentum in the city. The residents, as well as the garbage collectors, are going on with the old system of dumping dry waste and wet waste together. Read more

Sukhbir Badal’s kabbadi is passe, Amarinder’s royal game of polo to make comeback!

Patiala is likely to host FIP Ambassador’s Cup or some other major polo event in September this year. For about a decade, the SAD-BJP promoted kabbadi and ignored polo events, which Amarinder had started in the city. Read more

