HT Punjab news digest: All you need to know about the budget, theft at Jallianwala Bagh, and plane panic

Watch: Key takeaways as Punjab FM Manpreet Badal presents budget of Rs 1.18 lakh crore

Finance minister Manpreet Badal presented a budget of Rs 1.18 lakh crore for the financial year 2017-18. Presenting his maiden budget as a part of the Capt Amarinder Singh government, Badal said Punjab’s outstanding debt will be Rs 1.95 lakh crore by the end of the financial year. Read full story here

Punjab budget 2017-18: Finance minister Manpreet Badal makes mega plans with meagre means

Barely 24 hours after he painted a grim picture of the state’s financial crisis, Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Tuesday presented his big plans to implement the party’s poll promises, including the long-awaited farm debt waiver, with meagre fund allocations. Read full story here

What about farming in Punjab budget: Spike in outlay, ‘token’ for debt waiver, and call to diversify

A 66% jump in allocation, plans to modernise, a call for diversification, and a “token” allotment for crop debt waiver marked the share of agriculture in Punjab’s 2017-18 budget, which was presented by finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. Read full story here

Planning to buy property in Punjab? Stamp duty cut comes as relief to reeling realty sector

In a move that is expected to help revive the recession-plagued real estate sector in the state, Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal, in his budget speech on Tuesday, proposed a cut of 3% in the stamp duty on the registration of property, from 9% to 6%. The duty reduction is applicable only for the current financial year and only to urban areas, though. Read full story here

Thieves go down Martyrs’ Well in Jallianwala Bagh, take away money left in remembrance

Thieves cut through the grille to enter the Martyrs’ Well at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Monday evening and took away money left by visitors. The well has a sombre history as several people jumped into and died while trying to escape gunfire ordered by British Raj officer Reginald Dyer during the April 13, 1919, massacre. Read full story here

IAF fighter plane drops practice rocket in Ludhiana village, triggers panic

Panic gripped Sheikh Daulat village in Jagraon of Ludhiana district after an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter plane of Halwara airbase dropped a practice rocket in the fields, adjoining an IAF range, during a practice routine on Tuesday. Read full story here

No pilgrims’ progress: Sikh jathas to Pakistan in jeopardy

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has described as unfortunate the Union home ministry’s decision to turn down the visit of 251 Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh from June 21-29. This is the second Sikh jatha (group of pilgrims) to have been denied permission to visit the neighbouring country amid deteriorating Indo-Pak ties. Read full story here

Brothers get abusive father killed in Punjab to save mother but she ends up in jail

Two sons working as labourers in Kuwait plotted and executed the murder of their abusive father to save their mother from being beaten up only to end up bringing more trouble for the family. Two days after the crime, police not only arrested one of them but also put their mother behind bars for conspiracy. Read full story here

