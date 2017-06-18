HT Punjab news digest: ‘Badal da gharukka’, Sikh with kirpan arrested in US, and ‘irregularities’ in coop mill tenders

Disclose name of Akali leaders running sand mafia: AAP to Punjab CM Amarinder

Accusing the Congress MLAs of having a tacit understanding with the Akali-BJP members in the Punjab assembly, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Punjab co-president Aman Arora wrote to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday demanding that the names of Akali leaders involved in illegal sand mining be made public. Read full story here

Sidhu halts Sukhbir’s amphibious bus project at Harike, dismisses it as ‘Badal da gharukka’

Punjab tourism minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday halted former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s much-hyped amphibious bus project that was operational in the Harike lake in Tarn Taran district. Read full story here

Watch | Sikh man arrested, handcuffed for carrying kirpan in US

A 33-year-old Sikh convert was handcuffed and arrested in the US for carrying a kirpan after a customer at a grocery store called police. Read full story here

4 killed, including two minors, 9 others injured after truck collides with car in Jalandhar

Four persons, including two minors were killed and nine others sustained injuries after a speeding truck collided with a Mahindra Xylo and later overturned due to impact in Rupewal village near Lohian, a small town of the district, on Sunday.Read full story here

‘Irregularities’ in coop mill tenders: Rs 915 crore figure arbitrary, says Majithia family’s firm

A day after Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh ‘Lalli’ Majithia accused former minister Bikram Singh Majithia of “complicity in Rs 915-crore scam” in allocation of power tenders of sugar mills, the Akali leader’s family-owned firm, Saraya Industries Limited, on Sunday dubbed the charge as “baseless”. Read full story here

Number of diabetic people in Chandigarh likely to double in 5 years: Study

The number of diabetic people in Chandigarh will double in the next five years if no preventive measures are taken, an ongoing study has found. Read full story here

Punjab farmers will get relief on Tuesday, says Sunil Jakhar

Chief of Punjab Congress, Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said that a comprehensive relief to the farmers of Punjab would be provided when the maiden budget of Congress government will be presented in the state assembly on Tuesday. Read full story here

Tough to check use of social media by gangsters, says Punjab ADGP

Amid gangsters flaunting their exploits and expressing their views regularly on social media, Punjab additional director general of police (ADGP, law and order) Rohit Chaudhary on Saturday said it is difficult to check this trend. Read full story here

