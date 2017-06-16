HT Punjab news digest: Khaira suspended from state assembly, Moga cop held with heroin and flights to Delhi from Ludhiana, Pathankot, Adampur soon

Akali-Cong slugfest turns ugly, AAP’s Khaira suspended over Facebook live from House

Continuous anti-government sloganeering for at least 55 minutes by Akali MLAs, followed by pushing and shoving between Akali and Congress MLAs, marked the third day of the Punjab assembly’s budget session, on Friday. From the Aam Aadmi Party stable, Sukhpal Singh Khaira was suspended for the rest of the session till June 23 for going live in video on Facebook from inside the House in a bid to underline the commotion caused the Akalis and Congress. Read more

Moga cop held after 250-gm heroin, AK-47 cartridges seized from home

A constable posted with the traffic police department in Moga was arrested after seizure of 250-gram heroin and AK-47 ammunition from his house at Kania Kalan village in Dharamkot subdivision, around 55km from here, late on Thursday night. Read more

Flights from Ludhiana, Pathankot, Adampur to Delhi soon

Flights from three Punjab cities — Ludhiana, Pathankot and Adampur — will be made operational to the national capital soon.To promote affordable air travel, the Punjab government on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) project. Read more

Sikh jatha can go to Pakistan ‘at own risk’ if SGPC gives undertaking to MEA

With visas for Sikh pilgrims awaited for a planned June 21-29 visit to Pakistan, the ministry of external affairs has asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which is facilitating the trip, to give an undertaking that the jatha (group) members will go to the neighbouring country at their own risk. Read more

