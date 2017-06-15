HT Punjab news digest: Ruckus in state assembly, 10 pilgrims killed and writer Ajmer Aulakh dies

Punjab assembly: As paper missiles fly over sand, AAP MLAs suspended for day, Bains for rest of session

All 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators were suspended for the day, and their ally Simarjeet Singh Bains of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) for the remainder of the budget session till June 23, after they created a ruckus in the Punjab assembly over the alleged scam in auction of sand mines by the Congress regime, on Thursday afternoon. Read More

Ten pilgrims from Amritsar killed as bus skids off road in Himachal’s Kangra district

Eight women and two men from Amritsar were killed and 55 others injured when their hired private bus, which was overloaded, plunged into a gorge at Dhaliara, 15km from the Chintpurni shrine, in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district around 10.30 am on Thursday. Read More

Suicide by three gangsters: It was fake encounter, says Vicky Gounder in Facebook post

Two days after three wanted criminals owing allegiance to notorious gangster Vicky Gounder allegedly shot themselves after police cornered them in their hideout at Haryana’s Dabwali, Gounder and some of their supporters have claimed in a video the incident was a fake encounter. Read More

Punjabi writer Ajmer Aulakh dies at 75, lives on in his plays; artistes laud his contribution

It was in the early eighties that playwright and director Ajmer Singh Aulakh (1942-2017) brought his play, ‘Begane Borh di Chhan (In the shade of an alien Banyan)’, to Chandigarh’s Tagore Theatre. Simply staged with a makeshift tree and a string cot in the centre of the stage and actors speaking a chaste Malwai dialect, the play went straight to the hearts of the audience. Read More

Boy from Punjab-govt preparatory institute is 1st in NDA entrance

Over 5 lakh students appeared in the NDA exam for entry to the armed forces this year. Of these, two in the top 10 — including All-India Rank (AIR) 1 Nangal’s Shashank Sharma and Muktsar’s Armaandeep Singh, AIR 8, trained for the exam at the same institute in the city. Read More

