HT Punjab news digest: Ruckus in state assembly, 10 pilgrims killed and writer Ajmer Aulakh dies
Been away? Need the news in one go? Here’s a wrap-up from Punjab, the neighbourhood and the diaspora for June 15.punjab Updated: Jun 16, 2017 12:16 IST
Punjab assembly: As paper missiles fly over sand, AAP MLAs suspended for day, Bains for rest of session
All 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators were suspended for the day, and their ally Simarjeet Singh Bains of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) for the remainder of the budget session till June 23, after they created a ruckus in the Punjab assembly over the alleged scam in auction of sand mines by the Congress regime, on Thursday afternoon. Read More
Ten pilgrims from Amritsar killed as bus skids off road in Himachal’s Kangra district
Eight women and two men from Amritsar were killed and 55 others injured when their hired private bus, which was overloaded, plunged into a gorge at Dhaliara, 15km from the Chintpurni shrine, in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district around 10.30 am on Thursday. Read More
Suicide by three gangsters: It was fake encounter, says Vicky Gounder in Facebook post
Two days after three wanted criminals owing allegiance to notorious gangster Vicky Gounder allegedly shot themselves after police cornered them in their hideout at Haryana’s Dabwali, Gounder and some of their supporters have claimed in a video the incident was a fake encounter. Read More
Punjabi writer Ajmer Aulakh dies at 75, lives on in his plays; artistes laud his contribution
It was in the early eighties that playwright and director Ajmer Singh Aulakh (1942-2017) brought his play, ‘Begane Borh di Chhan (In the shade of an alien Banyan)’, to Chandigarh’s Tagore Theatre. Simply staged with a makeshift tree and a string cot in the centre of the stage and actors speaking a chaste Malwai dialect, the play went straight to the hearts of the audience. Read More
Boy from Punjab-govt preparatory institute is 1st in NDA entrance
Over 5 lakh students appeared in the NDA exam for entry to the armed forces this year. Of these, two in the top 10 — including All-India Rank (AIR) 1 Nangal’s Shashank Sharma and Muktsar’s Armaandeep Singh, AIR 8, trained for the exam at the same institute in the city. Read More
