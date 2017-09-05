HT Spotlight: A salute to the teachers on Mission Education

From working on the ambience to keep students hooked, to bridging the gap between the weak and gifted ones with extra classes in summer vacations, to penning books for students and using trees and walls as blackboards, the region is rich in teachers who have devoted their lives to bringing up Gen Next. HT profiles the national award winners this year:

Music with a healing touch

Sukhraj Sandhu, teacher at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, Chandigarh

A music teacher by profession, Sandhu is also the cultural affairs nodal officer of the Chandigarh administration. In her 26 year-long carrier, some of her students have secured 100% result and were also ranked among the toppers from tricity. Giving a patient hearing to students troubled with family disputes, among others, is what she is also known for. She dedicates her award to her mother-in-law, AK Sandhu, a school principal who in turn is a national award recipient in 1975.

Teacher with a Midas touch

Gurjant Singh, Head teacher, Govt Primary School, Punnawal village, Sangrur

A state awardee in 2014, Gurjant Singh, 51, has bagged the national award for transforming his school with the help of locals and the government. His contribution includes an English lab and a well-kept sports field. The only member of his family to have completed graduation, Gurjant takes great pains to focus on the education of the needy students.

Teaching a passion with him

Jaswant Singh, Punjabi Master, Govt Middle School, Rajgarh, Ludhiana

Teaching is a passion for Jaswant, who has penned four books for school students, on subjects as diverse as poetic essence of stories, moral values, and patriotism. Jaswant also focuses on improving the grammar and

hand-writing of his students. Come summers and he takes classes for weak students so that they can catch up with others.

Man on Mission Transformation

Manmohan Singh, head teacher, Government Primary School, Bhatton, Nangal, Roopnagar

Blessed with a can-do spirit, Manmohan Singh started a smart classroom with monetary help from a few NRIs and no help from the government. He has also succeeded in getting donations in the form of water coolers, water purifiers etc for the school from various organisations. Thanks to him, his school has been achieving accolades in cultural and academic activities besides achieving 100% results for the last six years.

He gets things done

Gopal Krishan, Lecturer, Political Science at Govt Senior Secondary School, Pakhi Kalan, Faridkot

Posted in the same school for the past 21 years, Gopal has done yeoman’s work for it. This includes beautifying its parks and providing help to the poor students with books, uniforms, etc. Concerned about lack of water in the school, he requisitioned a submersible pump followed by a water purifier. Gopal says he will do anything possible to give students the right ambience for education.

Teaching the art of science

Sukhdarshan Singh, teacher, Govt Senior Secondary Scool, Kalyan

A teacher of Physics, Sukhdarshan has been doing his best to introduce scientific temperament among the students of Class 11 and 12. Some of the projects he has designed with the help of his students include a study table for the handicapped and an aerodynamics power plant. He is being given this award for the research and teaching techniques that he used while schooling his students.

The region is rich in teachers who have devoted their lives to bringing up Gen Next.

Innovation the name of his game

Jatinder Pal Singh, principal of Government Girls Secondary School, Mahna Singh Road, Amritsar

A computer teacher since 1992, Jatinder Pal believes in thinking and teaching out of the box. A model of cleanliness, discipline and knowledge not restricted to books, his school is synonymous with innovation. Pal, who believes in scientific and value-based education, has been using teaching aids such as trees, graffiti, and computers. He takes pride in being a father to 1355 daughters and inspiration to more than 60 teachers of his school.

Bringing up all-rounders

Paramjit Singh Kalsi, lecturer, Government Senior Secondary School, Aliwal

A PhD from Guru Nanak Dev University, this 40-year-old strives to build all-round personality of his students. Kalsi facilitated the establishment of Punjabi Bhawan named ‘Sardar Sobha Singh Yaadgari Punjabi Bhawan’, a Punjabi digital lab, a Punjabi book bank and a Punjabi library in his school. He has also helped in the de-addiction of over 30 youths. A resource person in more than 200 seminars, he has penned a book ‘Chehan Vigyan Ate Nanak Singh De Novel’. He dedicates the national award to his brother-in-law, CRPF jawan Raghbir Singh, who was martyred during the Naxal terror attack at Sukma in Chhattisgarh.

Empowering in Punajb’s hinterland

Lovejeet Singh Grewal, headmaster, Govt Primary School, Dona Nanka, Fazilka

Within two years of securing a state-level award, Lovejeet Singh Grewal, headmaster of Government Primary School, Dona Nanka in Punjab’s Fazilka district, got nomi-nated for a national award in recognition of his services and his passion for teaching. For the past five years, students of his school have been securing the first place in various programmes organised under the ‘Paddo Punjab Scheme’ and brought laurels to their district.

Surpassing accomplishments every year

Vineeta Arora, principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

Senior Principal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, Vineeta Arora has over 29 years of experience to her credit and has ably steered at the helm of the institution since 2008, surpassing her accomplishments each year. She has also been conferred with CBSE Award for Teachers-2014.

Always ready to serve

Reyaz Ahmed Wani, Higher Secondary School, Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir

A native of strifetorn south Kashmir’s Shopian district, he has been in the teaching job since the 1990s. Apart from teaching, whenever he has held senior positions, he has served the schools in administrative aspects too.

Balancing studies, sports

Ghulam Mohammad Lone, principal, Government Higher Secondary School, Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir

A native of Gurez region, Lone counts maintaining his students’ results, focusing on co-curricular and sports activities as his achievements. He dedicates his award to every student, colleague and senior officers who have helped him in his work.

She makes things happen

Sushma Rani, teacher at Government Middle School, Chack Rijju, Lakhanpur in Kathua district of J&K

Sushma Rani has taught for 29 years and is credited with overhauling the working of two schools in Kathua district. A disciplinarian, she is particular about cleanliness, improving green cover and promoting girl students. Sushma increas ed the enrollment at the government school at Langeth Morh from 12 students to 47. The Drab Khal lower school was in a shambles, when she joined. Due to her unrelenting efforts, she turned it into a model school. Many private schools in the area were forced to shut, as parents shifted their children to the school.

Dedicated to Dogra culture

Khajur Singh, teacher at Govt High School, Sumwan, Kathua district, J&K

For the last 25 years, Khajur Singh has worked tirelessly for promoting the Dogra culture and language. Singh has penned nine books in Dogri. Besides being a gifted folk dancer, Singh also plays flute and knows Kathak well. Always dressed in the traditional Dogri churidar pyjama and kurta, Singh ties the Dogri turban for others on ceremonial occasions in the Kathua district.

A mathematician and musician

Janmajay Singh Guleria, Lecturer of music (Vocal)

Guleria started his career as a science teacher, but switched to music when he joined the HP education department. Guelria has himself won numerous awards for his exemplary work in education and music. Equally adept at teaching maths and science, Guleria is an invaluable addition to any school. Now posted at Government Senior Secondary School Khaniyara, he continues to spread music among his students.

Brave teacher who saved lives

Meena Chandel¸ TGT­Arts, Govt Sen Sec School (Girls), Mandi

In charge of National Cadet Corps (NCC) activities and the ‘Beti Bachao’ (Save Girl Child) campaign, and keenly involved in the National Service Scheme (NSS), Meena is passionate about promoting cultural and creative pursuits among her students. A brave heart, she saved the lives of 250 students when she threw out an LPG cylinder that caught fire at Government Girls School, Mandi, in 2008.

A digital pioneer

Manoj Kumar, Government Senior Secondary School, Karontha, Rohtak

The sole National Award winning teacher from Haryana out of 18 candidates, Manoj Kumar, 48, is a Physics lecturer who was recently promoted as principal. A go-getter, Manoj promotes technology in teaching and has introduced several digital initiatives in his school. A national-level gymnast, he also holds tree plantation drives in villages, and was among the 100 lecturers, who were part of the Haryana Edusat project for government schools.

In footsteps of great grandfather

Sanjay Deshta, lecturer of geography, Govt Boys Sr Sec School, Shimla, HP

Inspired by his great grandfather who founded a school in Tikkar of Shimla, Sanjay Deshta said he was following the footsteps of his great grandfather. Deshta, 50, is currently posted at Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Lalpani, in Shimla. As per the record assessed by department for the award, he has been giving 100% result for last five years besides more than 35% students obtaining over 75%.