Humsafar experience for passengers from June 27

Come June 27, a delightful travel experience awaits passengers from the city as the region will get its first Humsafar Express, a weekly train specially designed to provide enhanced comfort. The train which departed from Tirupati for its inaugural run on June 15 to Jammu Tawi, reached Ludhiana on Saturday at 4.10pm, delayed by 5 hours 45 minutes.

The Humsafar Express is a deluxe train that has LED screen displays that updates passengers about stations and speed. It also has the facility of a fire alarm and smoke detection system and CCTV facility.

Apart from this, vending machines of tea, coffee and milk are installed in the coaches. There are facilities of bio-toilets, charging points for electronic devices, announcement system, side curtains on corridors and a refrigerating box and heating chamber to store food.

The train will run between Jammu Tawi and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, one of the most popular pilgrimages in India.

In its budget session 2016-17, rail minister Suresh Prabhu announced two Humsafar and one Antyodaya trains that will cover stations of Ferozepur Division. Divisional traffic manager SP Bhatia said on June 15, the train departed for its inaugural run from Tirupati. “On June 18, it will depart for its return journey to Tirupati,” he added.

Humsafar Express has 13 three-tier AC coaches. The train number 22705 will run every Tuesday from Tirupati and train number 22706 will run from Jammu Tawi every Friday.