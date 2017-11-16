I am being framed by police, says accused in KJ Singh murder case

Gaurav Kumar, the accused in the double murder case of senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother Gurcharan Kaur, on Thursday said the police has framed him in the case.

Gaurav , 27, was produced in the case before the court and while interacting with the media persons he said, “I was walking out of the Gurudwara Singh Shaeeda, when the police arrested me. The car was parked in Khajeri and one day I stood besides it, but had no clue that it belonged to KJ Singh.”

Gaurav was sent to judicial custody for 14 days and will be produced in the court on November 30.

On October 26, the police had arrested Gaurav, who hails from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, who was putting up at Kajheri village, for murdering senior journalist KJ Singh (64), and his bedridden mother Gurcharan Kaur (92), on the night of September 22.

According to the police theory, KJ had slapped Gaurav for sitting in a park next to his house and he came back to exact revenge and murdered him and then his mother.

Gaurav said the police had tortured him and the LCD screen was present in the CIA office when they brought him to the office. “The number plate has been forged by the police and the knife was brought from my home, but I never used it,” he said.

On October 26, the police control room (PCR) vehicle during the patrol on the YPS-Sohana Road saw the green Ford Ikon with a suspicious number PB-64A-6474. The original number of the car was PB-65A-0164.

When constables Parminder Singh and Ranjit signalled the car to stop, the driver sped away. The patrol staff then informed assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ajay Pathak, who managed to intercept the accused near the Sohana gurdwara on the Airport Road.

Police claimed to have also recovered the kitchen knife used in the crime, besides two mobile phones of KJ Singh, his three ATM cards, a DVD player, an Airtel TV set top box and a watch from Gaurav.