‘I quit,’ says note in hand as 16-yr-old girl jumps off school building

A 16-year-old girl, a student of Class 10 at Cambridge International School here, attempted suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of the school building in Jalandhar on Wednesday. In a purported suicide note before making the leap during recess time around 12.40pm, the girl (name withheld) wrote, “I quit”.

She survived but suffered multiple injuries on her head, nose and legs, and is reported to be in a critical condition at a private hospital in the city. Witnesses said she piled up chairs to get over the railing, and fell with the note in her hand.

School authorities took her to Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from where she was referred to the private hospital. A police team led by division-7 station house officer Onkar Singh Brar reached the spot. “The reason for her bid is yet to be ascertained as she is not in a condition to record a statement,” he said.

Sanjeev Kumar, public relations officer (PRO) of the school, said so far the school has not received any statement from the parents, “but the CCTV footage shows that the girl was conscious when she took the extreme step”. Her father works for a private firm.