I won’t let Kejriwal blame Modi for all his failures: Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s victory in the Rajouri Garden byelection in Delhi has buoyed the BJP’s hopes in the run-up to the municipal corporation elections in the national capital. Though the BJP tally grew to only four in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, the saffron party has huge expectations from him. Hindustan Times spoke to the richest Delhi MLA, who contested on the BJP symbol, and found that he is gunning for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Excerpts:

HT: What does this victory mean for the BJP in a House dominated by the AAP?

Sirsa: It’s very important. I’ll expose the AAP government based on what they talk and what they are actually doing on the ground. All their promises have fallen flat. I won’t let (AAP convener Arvind) Kejriwal blame (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi for all his failures.

Q: What helped you win?

A: My predecessor, the AAP MLA from Rajouri Garden, Jarnail Singh, ran away, chasing a big dream to become the chief minister of Punjab. The people of Rajouri Garden felt cheated when he (Jarnail Singh) decided to contest from Lambi opposite former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and Congress leader Capt Amarinder Singh, but his dreams were dashed. I can’t deny my strong connect with the people of the constituency. I have won twice in the past three elections.

Q: Will you have a say in the AAP-dominated assembly?

A: This is going to be a big challenge but I will not let the government have a free run. I will speak with evidence and in case they try to stifle my voice, it will reflect their shortsightedness.

Q: Having contested eight elections in 10 years, what next?

A: The BJP wants me to take charge of 40 wards in the Rajouri Garden area for the municipal corporation elections. There are 272 wards that will go to the polls on April 23. Forty is a big number but I’m sure we will do well in all wards allotted to me. These wards are in Madipur, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Moti Nagar, Mudrika, and Hari Nagar. The AAP will forfeit deposits when the results are out.

Q: How will you balance your responsibilities as general secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and those of an MLA?

A: As far as the electorate of Rajouri Garden is concerned, as an MLA and a DSGMC general secretary, my constituency is the same. Becoming an MLA will help me serve the people better. What the DSGMC can’t do I can do as an MLA.