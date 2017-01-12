If AAP wins, a trader will be finance minister of Punjab: Sisodia in Batala

A day after asking the voters to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) “as if Arvind Kejriwal is the chief ministerial candidate”, Delhi deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader, Manish Sisodia, has gone silent on the issue.

Sisodia, who was here on Wednesday seeking votes in favour of state wing of AAP convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich, was asked a few times about the issue but he chose to remain silent. However, many of the other AAP leaders, who were accompanying him during this meeting, with industrialists at a local resort alleged that media distorted Sisodia's statement.

Earlier, addressing a huge gathering of industrialists, Sisodia said, “The post of finance minister will be given to a trader or a businessman if AAP was voted to power in the state. Only a trader can understand the problems being faced by the industry and thus he can help to build the policies, which booms the industry.”

“In late 70s and 80s, the small scale industry of Batala was renowned in the entire world for its quality of machinery. But see what has happened to this steel town now. 80% of the industry has vanished. Out of the 2,000 steel foundry just a few dozen were functioning that too his 50% of their actual production. Businessman was surrendering their VAT numbers and power connections.”

He added: “But after forming the government, the first step by the AAP government will be to identify and fix the problem before it gets too late. Special emphasis will be given on setting up cottage industries in villages,” he said.

“We have abolished the Inspector Raj in Delhi due to which businesses have started growing after registering a negative growth rate during the previous Congress government. In Punjab too, we will do the same. We have also charted out a plan, wherein special incentives will be given to industry in the border belt,” said Sisodia.

He added that new units automatically translated into more employment opportunities. “If there is industry there will be jobs. If there are jobs youth will not take to drugs as they will remain busy in earning livelihoods for themselves and their families. This is the reason why we see setting up of more units as an antidote to drug use,” he said.