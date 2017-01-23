If Congress loses this time, it will cease to exist in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said a defeat in the state in the Assembly poll would mean “end of the Congress in Punjab”.

Addressing public gatherings in Fatehgarh Sahib, the deputy chief minister claimed, wherever Congress has lost three consecutive terms in any state, it ceases to exist a political force.

“This has been the trend across the country,” he claimed.

The SAD-BJP combine has won two consecutive terms in the border state.

Urging people to teach “arrogant” Amarinder Singh a lesson, he said, the state’s Congress president won’t be allowed to become the chief minister by Punjabis.

“Amarinder is more interested in ‘mauj’ (enjoyment) rather than working for the community,” he said.

He also said “anyone like Amarinder” who is claiming this was his last election could not be trusted.

“People who talk like this are only interested in loot to enrich themselves because they know they will never come before the people again,” he said.

He also cautioned the people from trusting AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal.

He said Kejriwal had betrayed each and every person who had assisted him-- be it Anna Hazare or Prashant Bhushan.