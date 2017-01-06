Illegal structure outside Anil Joshi’s house razed by Amritsar MC

A day after the poll code came into force, the Amritsar municipal Corporation demolished illegal construction outside Punjab local bodies minister Anil Joshi’s house in Amritsar on Thursday. The action came following the Punjab and Haryana high court orders.

Joshi had constructed a room adjoining his house in the Medical Enclave locality of the city for his security guards. Pronouncing a final decision on a contempt of court petition filed by social activist Parbhod Chander Bali against the then MC commissioner, Amritsar improvement trust chairman and secretary, local bodies, for violating the 2008 court ruling, the HC had directed the MC to remove all encroachments in the city.

Hearing arguments on November 11, 2016, the HC asked the authorities concerned to appear before it on December 22. As MC commissioner Sonali Giri was on leave, municipal town planner Iqbalpreet Singh Randhawa appeared in the court on her behalf December 22. The directed the MC to action by January.

While Joshi claimed he got the room demolished on his own, the MC commissioner said action was taken following the court orders.