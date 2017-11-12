In 7 years, Chandigarh sees 700% rise in women arrested with drugs

The number of women arrested in drug-related cases in Chandigarh have risen by 700% in the last seven years, reveals data accessed from police records.

In 2011, only three women were arrested in these cases. However, over the years, the figure increased to 11 in 2014 and 22 in 2015. This year, 24 women have been arrested with drugs in the city so far. The figure was 18 last year.

This comes at a time when cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are being registered regularly in city police stations.

“Women were used as drug couriers because they could easily slip through nakas. People still believe that women cannot be involved in such practices.”s — Senior police official

Police officials say the high profit margin is attracting more and more women into the trade. Most of them are reportedly living colonies, they say.

Furthermore, women in the city no longer act as mere couriers for drug supply, but are now also running their own trade. While a majority of them are involved in supplying banned injections, some have nonetheless ventured into trading drugs like heroin, smack and opium.

Speaking about the trend, a senior police official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Initially, women were used as drug couriers because they could easily slip through the nakas. Generally speaking, people still believe that women cannot be involved in such practices.”

Meanwhile, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (crime), Pawan Kumar, said, “Looking at the changing scenario we are now deploying women cops on the nakas so that even women can be frisked. This is reason that more women are being arrested off late.”

Women peddlers prefer trading injection

Police say women usually supply banned injections like Buprenorphine (a pain medication that contains opium) and Pheniramine Maleate (used to treat allergies, but has high concentration of drugs). These medicines are banned for retail sale and are administered only to inpatients at de-addiction centres.

Police sources informed that these injections are being sourced from Ambala at a price ranging between Rs 70 to Rs 100, and are being sold in Chandigarh for anything between Rs 250 to Rs 300.

“The use of synthetic drug is also on the rise among youngsters in the city because these drugs are cheaper,” said DSP Kumar.

Meanwhile, police sources add that unauthorised medical stores in villages pose a challenge because they sell drugs even without prescription. They informed that synthetic drugs are being sold by drug peddlers that operate from residential areas, and that their clients are aged between 14 and 38 years.