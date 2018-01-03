In India for past 3 years, another Pakistani boy awaits repatriation

Deaf and dumb Pakistani national Husnain was lucky enough as he was repatriated to his parent country within months of his straying into the Indian territory, but luck continues to elude another boy languishing in Hoshiarpur's Bal Sudhar Ghar (observation home for delinquent juveniles) for more than three years. Till date, his identity has not been established.

The boy, around 18, who is not able to hear and speak, had crossed over to India in the Dera Baba Nanak sector in November 2015. Since then he has been lodged in the juvenile home here. Once, local MP and Union minister Vijay Sampla's nephew Ashu had raised the matter with the government, but apart from that political pressure was never built for stepping up diplomatic efforts for the boy's repatriation.

Releasing the teenager's photo to the media and public can help the authorities locate his parents, but they are keeping his identity confidential citing juvenile law. Juvenile offences are meant to be settled within six months, but the case of this boy is not making headway due to his physical impediments. He has already served the sentence of three years, the maximum he would have been awarded by the juvenile justice board, if found guilty of any offence.

Superintendent of the observation home Naresh Kumar said the boy might have crossed the age of 18. "Everyone wants the boy to go home as early as possible, but till his identity is proved and repatriation formalities are completed, he cannot be released," he said. Refusing to share the boy's photo, he said the law did not permit it.

"Pictorial information is vital in identifying a person, but we are not entitled to share it with public. The juvenile justice board, Gurdaspur, which is hearing the case can issue such direction if it deems fit," he added.