In LS, Chandumajra demands BJP’s Tarun Vijay apologise for racist remarks

Akali member of Parliament Prem Singh Chandumajra on Monday demanded an apology from BJP leader Tarun Vijay for his recent ‘racist’ remark about South Indians.

Chandumajra, who is the Anandpur Sahib MP, told the Lok Sabha that Vijay should apologise for his insensitive remarks.

Home minister Rajnath Singh watched as the MP from BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal went hammer and tongs for Vijay.

Vijay had waded into a racism row after a video of the politician making apparently racist remarks about “south Indians” went viral on social media.

He was invited by news channel Al Jazeera’s online show The Stream to discuss a string of recent attacks on African students in Greater Noida. During his defence of India and its culture, the former Rajya Sabha MP made the controversial remark.

“If we were racist, why would we have all the entire south…Tamil, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra…why do we live with them? We have black people around us,” the politician was heard as saying in the video.

