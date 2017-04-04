In Punjab, Sangrur district leads in hepatitis C cases

Even as the Mukh Mantri Punjab Hepatitis C Relief Fund (MMPHCRF) schemes had started in the state from June 18, 2016, as many as 23,858 cases of hepatitis C have been reported from across the state till March 20. Sangrur district is on top in the list with 3,550 cases and 1,501 patients have taken complete treatment.

The disease has also affected Muktsar (2,179 cases), Moga (2011), Tarn Taran (1,889), Bathinda (1,752) and Mansa with 1402 cases. These patients have applied for free treatment under the scheme.

Hepatitis C is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis C virus. The virus can cause both acute and chronic hepatitis infection, ranging in severity, from a mild illness lasting a few weeks, to a serious, lifelong illness.

According to MMPHCRF programme, free treatment will be provided for the patients suffering hepatitis C.

As per health department sources hepatitis C virus is more active in rural area including Malerkotla in Sangrur district. Some villages of Dhuri region are also affected with the virus.

Shaukat Ali, 30, was a top kabaddi player a few years ago, but now he is suffering with hepatitis C. He was eager to go abroad for earning money for the livelihood of his family but during medical checkup he came to know about the hepatitis C virus.

“They rejected me and I failed to go abroad. There are many people in the village who are suffering like me with same disease. I got treatment from some private doctors and now I have left to go here and there. I will see what would happen” said Shaukat.

“There are many cases behind the disease. Some communities are carrying virus in their blood and the negligence of dental doctors are also one of the major cause to spread the disease” said, Dr Rahul Gupta, medical officer.

However, experts claimed that the polluted air, water and soil have also been spreading hepatitis C virus and people in jails and drug addict have been the victims of this disease in large numbers.

“The patients are getting free treatment in government hospitals, but the state government will look further to trace the root causes and its solution” said, Dr Subodh Gupta, civil surgeon, Sangrur.

TRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS

Injecting drug use through sharing of syringe and needles In health care settings due to the reuse or inadequate sterilisation of medical equipment, especially syringes and needles The transfusion of unscreened blood and blood products HCV can also be transmitted sexually and can be passed from an infected mother to her baby; however these modes of transmission are not common. Hepatitis C is not spread through breast milk, food or water or by casual contact such as hugging, kissing and sharing food or drinks with an infected person.

SYMPTOMS

Fever, fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, grey-coloured faeces, joint pain and jaundice (yellowing of skin and the whites of the eyes) As per MMPHCRF programme, free treatment will be provided for the patients suffering hepatitis C