In second incident in 3 weeks, rickshaw-puller murdered in the heart of Chandigarh

In the second incident of its kind in three weeks, a 40-year-old rickshaw-puller was found murdered with his throat slit in the heart of Chandigarh on Tuesday morning.

Sattan Singh was found murdered in the corridor outside the shops in Sector 21, Chandigarh, where he used to sleep. Police said Sattan would sleep outside a shop that was closed for two months.

On May 29, another rickshaw-puller, Sukh Ram, 40, was found murdered with his throat slit in a corridor in which he used to sleep near Bank Square in Sector 17, Chandigarh.

On June 16, police arrested a pickpocket, Surajgiri Goswami, 20, for killing Sukh Ram after he resisted his attempt to rob him.

Police are scanning CCTV footage of a bank in the vicinity where Sattan was found murdered.

The police confiscated a mobile phone from the spot.

A case of murder was registered.