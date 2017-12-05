In this Sangrur school, wards of labourers and landlords study under one roof

Amid reported ‘popularity’ of private schools in Punjab, the Government Primary School Rattoke has become a ‘first priority’ in the district for parents to enrol their children here, though they have to wait for a year or two for the same.

The school has also set an example where the children of a ‘landlord and labourer’ study under one roof.

The school, however, faces shortage of infrastructure.

The Indian-origin youth from Singapore has decided to rebuild the school room and library along with toilets in December.

After watching a video clip of the school on the internet, the Young Sikh Association (YSA), a non-profit organisation founded by Satwant Singh in Singapore, has decided to send ₹12-₹15 lakh for the renovation of the school building. While, twenty youths from Singapore, aged between 18 and 21 years, hailing from different ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds, will live with the locals in Rattoke village from December 9 to December 26.

“The children from seven villages are studying here despite the fact that they had to wait for three years. But this time we have prepared a list of 30 children. The list was finalised on February 18, 2017, but the students will be enrolled on February18, 2018,” said Surinder Singh, head teacher.

“The YSA people watched a video about the school eight months ago and visited two times. Now they are building one room, a library and toilets for boys and girls,” said Singh.

Singh and his wife Renu Singla, state award winner, joined the school in 2002. At the time, there were 35 students in the school. After that they spent considerable time and have been running school till 6pm daily. They hold tuition after school hours from 3pm to 4pm and after that students practice sports till 6pm. Now there are 157 students from Class 1 to 5 and there are 65 students in pre-nursery.

“We chose Rattoke as this was the school that needs assistance in terms of infrastructure development,” Satwant Singh told HT over phone from Singapore.

The panchayat has made arrangement to interact with the students and the illagers

The panchayat of Rattoke village have made all the arrangements as twenty Indian-origin youths in Singapore will spend their three-week vacation this month in the village to help rebuild a village school, as part of their social work.

“They will teach something to our children and we would share our experiences with the visitors,” said Gurcharan Singh, sarpanch of the village.

“It is also an opportune time for us and the villagers to exchange notes about each other’s culture, how we live, what Singapore and Punjab is all about, our dreams and visions in life,” said Satwant Singh.