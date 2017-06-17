In viral video, Akali ex-MLA Valtoha seen threatening Tarn Taran DC, SHOs

In a video that has been shared widely on social media, former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator from Khemkaran Virsa Singh Valtoha can be seen threatening Tarn Taran deputy commissioner and station house officers with dire consequences for “harassing” his party workers.

Earlier, a video of Congress MLA from Khadoor Sahib Ramanjit Singh Sikki had gone viral, in which he was seen warning police officers to submit to demands of his followers or face consequences. No action was taken against him.

The new video was recorded during the Akali workers’ dharna against the Congress government outside the deputy commissioner (DC)’s office on June 12.

Valtoha was addressing the gathering in the presence of Lok Sabha member from Khadoor Sahib Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and former MLAs Harmeet Singh Sandhu and Ravinder Singh Brahmpura.

Accusing the DC — senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer DPS Kharbanda — of bending before the Captain Amarinder Singh government, Valtoha can be heard saying: “Mai DC Tarn Taran nu suchet karda han k je koi galti kiti ta bakhshange nahin (I warn the Tarn Taran DC that if he makes any mistake, we will not spare him).”

Also targeting the police department, the former MLA alleged cops are committing excesses against Akali workers on directions of Congress leaders, for which they will have to pay once the SAD comes back to power. “Then no Congress leader will be there to back you,” he said.

“Mai sare MLAs nu keha k mainu dassi jawo jehra SHO jan hor mulazim dhakeshahi karda. Fer mai jana mera kam jane (I have asked all Akali MLAs to inform me if any SHO or any other employee harasses any party worker. Rest assured, I will take care of them),” Valtoha can be heard saying.

‘I spoke the truth’

On being questioned about the video, Valtoha told HT: “I spoke the truth. The administration is discriminating against Akali workers, while its head (DC) is favouring the Congress.”

Meanwhile, DC Kharbanda said he was not aware of the video. He said he was functioning as per law.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjit Singh said he will take action against the Akali leader, if needed, only after watching the video.