Inderpreet Chadha suicide: CKD’s former hony secy, woman principal among 11 booked for abetting suicide

The woman principal who accused Charanjeet Singh (83) of sexual harassment was among the 11 persons booked by the district police on Thursday for abetting the suicide of Inderpreet Singh Chadha.

The police have booked 11 persons including Chief Khalsa Diwan’s former honorary secretary, two members, and senior director of WWICS Global Law Offices Private Limited Company.

Charanjeet Singh was expelled from the primary membership of the society following a controversial video last week. The accused include senior director of WWIC, Davinder Sandhu, former honorary secretary of CKD, Bhag Singh Ankhi, the woman principal who accused Charanjeet Singh of sexual harassment, two members of CKD charitable society, Hari Singh Sandhu and Nirmal Singh, besides advocate Inderpreet Singh Anand, Surjit Singh, Ummat, Kuljeet Kaur, Manya, and Gursewak Singh.

The accused were booked following a complaint by Inderpreet’s son, Prabhpreet Singh, from Green Aveneue, Amritsar.

The police didn’t disclose the contents of the suicide note, which was allegedly found from the car in which Inderpreet shot himself on Wednesday afternoon. The police have booked the accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy).

Inderpreet’s father and former CKD chief, Charanjit, was booked for sexually harassing a woman principal. Later, Inderpreet was charged with criminal intimidation along with his father. Inderpreet was reportedly upset over the controversy that erupted after a video showing his father in an objectionable position with a woman went viral on the social media.

Inderpreet had got interim bail from a local court which had asked him to join the investigations. He had appeared before the special investigation team headed by ADCP Harjit Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday.