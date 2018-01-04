Inderpreet’s ‘suicide note’ adds twist: ‘Video not the only reason behind move’

A suicide note and another letter, purportedly written by ousted Chief Khalsa Diwan head Charanjit Singh Chadha’s son Inderpreet Singh before he shot himself dead in his SUV on Wednesday, have given a new twist to the suicide case.

Both the documents are handwritten and were recovered from the SUV.

In the 14-page suicide note, which got leaked on Thursday even as police chose not to share its details, Inderpreet says the objectionable video, in which his father, who is in his eighties, is seen with a woman, was not the only reason that made him end his life.

He says a fraud committed by his business partners and a dispute with his younger brother Harjit Singh over family assets also drove him to take the extreme step.

Also, in the four-page letter, addressed to Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Inderpreet claimed that the woman principal and her husband had honey-trapped his father to blackmail him.

After the video surfaced on December 26, the woman, principal of a school the charitable organisation runs, accused Chadha of sexually harassing her and charged Inderpreet with criminally intimidating her on phone.

In the letter to the CM, Inderpreet also accuses senior police officials handling the case of not holding an impartial probe into the matter.

He says the allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation were false.

Police commissioner SS Srivastava confirmed the police have recovered the suicide note along with other documents from the SUV.

“We are examining the handwritten notes with the help of forensic experts to check their authenticity. We have to examine the role of every person named in the notes,” he said when asked about the mention of senior police officials in one of the notes.

NGO writes to CM: ‘Lodge suicide abetment FIR on basis of note’

After 11 persons were booked for abetting the suicide of ousted Chief Khalsa Diwan head Charanjit Singh Chadha’s son Inderpreet Singh, the Punjab Human Rights Organization (PHRO), a non-government organisation (NGO) led by justice (retd) Ajit Singh Bains, has written a letter to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh accusing the police of acted in the matter in a selective manner.

“As per the law, the FIR should be registered on the basis of the suicide note recovered. But in this case, the FIR has been lodged on the basis of the statement of Inderpreet’s son,” said advocate Sarabjit Singh Verka, principal investigator of PHRO.

Autopsy conducted amid tight security

A day after Inderpreet Singh, son of expelled Chief Khalsa Diwan head Charanjeet Singh Chadha, shot himself dead, his post-mortem was conducted at the civil hospital in presence of a heavy police force.

Though his family members and relatives were present during the autopsy, his father did not turn up. Charanjit is absconding since he was booked for sexually harassing a woman principal on December 28.

Sources said the octogenarian may come for his son’s cremation of which will be held at the cremation ground of Gurdwara Shaheeda Sahib in Amritsar on Friday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city-2) Lakhbir Singh said, “We will wait for the autopsy report to get more details on the death.”