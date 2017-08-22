Industrial focal points cry for attention in Ludhiana: Report to CMO

Non-availability of waste compactors in focal point areas and the tendency of industries to litter in nearby vacant plots is taking a serious toll on solid waste management there. This is one of the prime issues highlighted in a report submitted to the chief minister’s office (CMO) by the Ludhiana administration on the state of infrastructure in these key areas of the industrial hub of Punjab.

The report, a copy of which is with the Hindustan Times, also underlines how the absence of sewerage lines for 25 kilometres on Tajpur Road poses grave risk for construction of roads planned in the area.

It highlights the problems faced by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which has developed a distribution network of nine stations and several substations here, due to roads being in bad shape. “Where the roads are in bad shape, heavy vehicles often hit PSPCL poles and transformers while attempting to avert potholes and bad patches. With truck operators and unions having their offices in the area, heavy vehicles remain stationed in the right of way of 11 KV feeders. These vehicles also hit PSPCL poles disrupting the power supply and the problem gets compounded during monsoon,” says the report.

To provide water to the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) on Tajpur Road near the central jail, the Punjab Dyers Association (PDA) has to lay 25 kilometres of sewerage lines. Even though the municipal corporation has approved the laying of the lines, work is yet to be done. It should be completed before the construction of roads, otherwise huge damage will be done to the newly constructed roads, adds the report.

“Where the roads are in bad shape, heavy vehicles often hit PSPCL poles and transformers while attempting to avert potholes and bad patches.”

It describes as “very poor” the condition of solid waste management. The number of roads in all focal point areas is 184 having a total length of 138.42 kilometres, of which 48 roads have been recently relaid. Since heavy vehicles often pass through these roads, it has been proposed that all the roads be made cement-concrete. The report also states that parks in the area have “literally turned into a cesspool by garbage, litter and wastewater thrown in them by the industries”.

In July, CM Captain Amarinder Singh had sought reports from the Ludhiana deputy commissioner and the Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC) on the issues, after the issue was raised by a delegation of Ludhiana industrialists and representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Year, no development by SPV

The PSIEC had formed the first special purpose vehicle (SPV) for Phase 4 of the area for which an allocation of Rs 6.7 crore was made. The SPV was supposed to recover charges for water and sewerage, and property tax from the units and develop the area. As per the PSIEC report, there has been no collection of the SPV in the last year and no development taken up by the SPV, which can be partially attributed to the lack of funds being released by the state government and partially to the lack of technical expertise.