Amritsar emerges as a hotspot destination for tourists in 2016

As the year 2016 goes into the sunset, the city of Amritsar is savouring the new major heritage and tourism projects and overall infrastructure boom which has made the holy city a hotspot for tourists.

In 2016, new tourist destinations were brought up in the city. The state government and even the private vendors running the projects are working hard to make these ventures crowd pullers to make Amritsar an ideal tourist hub.

The city also underwent a series of high-profile inaugurations of the development projects such as Heritage Street from Town Hall to the Golden Temple, Partition Museum, Sadda Pind and War Hero Museum and Memorial, Hi-Tech basement of the Golden Temple plaza, Bus Rapid Transit System, Durgiana Temple, Ram Tirath Temple and the first phase of the Gobindgarh Fort.

Sadda Pind in Amritsar. (HT File Photo)

In 2017, the tourist, who normally visited the city for only a day or two, to visit the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh and see the retreat ceremony at the border, might have to plan longer holidays to see all the beautification and development projects that the city now boasts of.

MAIN ATTRACTIONS

Today, the city houses an international airport with a capacity of 150 commercial flights per week, both domestic and international.

Secondly, the newly-inaugurated 31-km BRTS project, (which is in its first phase) to ease traffic congestion and improve public transportation in the city is an attraction.

Also, with state assembly elections round the corner, candidates from various constituencies are striving hard to develop their respective areas.

A major boost has come as the government’s Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) has chosen Amritsar as one of the heritage cities of India and under this façade makeovers, facelift of markets and roundabouts, infrastructure development has been done in 2016.

EXCELLED IN THE SMART CITY CHALLENGE

In 2016, Amritsar topped the list of 27 new smart cities announced in round two of the Smart City Mission by Urban Development ministry. Under the challenge, a city has a focus on developing self-sustainable civic infrastructure, public infrastructure and e-governance. The compact area of the walled city, which is more than 950 acres, is proposed to be developed under the retrofit programme, while Katra Ahluwalia and Majith Mandi (area of 50 acres) will be developed under the redevelopment programme. The Smart City initiative will vastly improve Amritsar in terms of liveability, sustainability and economic development, and advance the city’s growth prospects.

FIRST IIM IN PUNJAB SET UP IN AMRITSAR

Another major development in the city was the establishment of 60-acre Indian Institute of Management (IIM). It is the 15th IIM set up by the ministry of human resources development with the support of the state government. The institute has commenced operations and activities in the transit campus located inside the Punjab Institute of Technology, Government Polytechnic compound.