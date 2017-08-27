Injured dera followers deny being part of mob, provide fake identities

Fearing arrest, several dera followers who are admitted at various hospitals of Chandigarh and Panchkula, are denying being a part of the mob, which went violent on Friday post conviction of their sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by a CBI court in a rape case.

Most of the injured are not revealing their addresses or are giving fake identities. They are claiming that they were caught in the melee.

“I was driving a car, when paramilitary forces halted and forced me out. They started thrashing me, thinking I was part of the mob. I also retaliated and hit a policeman,” said an injured person lying in Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Another injured said, “I was on the street for some work, when the police started lathi-charge and hit me along with the followers.”

Even the lists prepared at PGIMER and Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16) only includes the names and age of the injured, the addresses are missing.

All injured people are under tight police security in all the four hospitals -- Panchkula civil hospital, PGIMER, GMSH-16, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32). Police and paramilitary forces are guarding every ward or emergency rooms wherever the injured are admitted.

Even the family members have not come to claim the bodies of the deceased. Only seven bodies have been claimed till now.

The injured are being looked after by the member of non-government organisation (NGO) ‘Lifeline’ as few families have come forward to take their care.

272 injured in less than 2 hours at P’Kula hospital

“In 10 minutes, the 35-bed- emergency ward was full with injured. In the next one hour, 272 patients were rushed to the hospital. The first lot brought to the hospital was of police and paramilitary forces. They were soon followed by hundreds of injured followers,” said Dr Veena Singh.

They were examined at the tri-age area. Critically injured were referred to PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 from the hospital’s gate while the dead were shifted to the mortuary, .

A team of 80 doctors, 70 staff nurses, 300 paramedical staff was deputed to manage the situation.

42 discharged persons handed over to Police

On Friday, 94 injured were admitted at the hospital, out of which 42 were discharged on Saturday and were handed over to Police. Majority of these included elderly men and women.

At GMCH-32, out of 38 injured (including 4 dead), two were discharged and handed over to police.

One critical and two paralysed for lifetime

In the PGIMER total 70 injured dera followers, including 8 dead were admitted. One of them is battling life in the ICU and two have been paralysed for their entire life, following spine injuries. On Saturday, two injured were discharged but police was directed to shift them to another secondary hospital for treatment.