Installation of 350-foot high National Flag at Attari border to be completed by January 26

The 350-foot high national flag to be hoisted on Independence Day 2017 continued to be on paper for quite long, but now the project has taken off and work near the VIP parking, close to the gallery at Attari border where thousands of spectators reach every evening to watch the retreat ceremony is going on in full swing.

To review the work of the project, Punjab local bodies minister Anil Joshi along with DIG BSF (Amritsar sector) JS Oberoi and other officials of district administration reached the site.

The foundation stone of this flag project was laid in April 2016 but there was no progress till now. This was because the Amritsar Improvement Trust had to acquire the land from the BSF (Border security Force). Reportedly, there were objections to the huge height of the flag near the border.

Anil Joshi during the review assured that the work of construction and installation of this highest tri-colour flag (110 meter long) would be completed till January 26.

After it gets hoisted it would be the highest flag in India as till now, the highest flag hoisted stands at 300 feet at Ranchi.

The flag would be installed on the land of Punjab government tourism building. There will also be an information centre and parking lot at this area.

The project is being funded by the improvement trust but when contacted the chairman Suresh Mahajan he said that he does not know about the project and cannot provide the details as the minister has not kept him in loop.

Meanwhile, Joshi informed that the Central government is planning to come up with a gallery where around 25,000 tourists can visit.