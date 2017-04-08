Inter-district drug supplier held in Phagwara, 56,000 intoxicant tablets seized

Two days after arresting Shiv Sena block president Punit Kumar with 600 intoxicant capsules, the Phagwara police nabbed the inter-district wholesale drug supplier who used to allegedly sell him the contraband.

The accused, idenitified as Vikas Chabra, a resident of Patel Nagar, used to sell drugs in Phagwara, Jalandhar and SBS Nagar, said police. Cops also seized 56,050 intoxicant capsules and tablets from his possession during the arrest made on Friday.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Phagwara superintendent of police (SP) Harvinder Singh said following Punit Kumar’s confession, a trap was laid to nab Chabra. He was arrested while he was on his way to supply drugs on his bike on Friday evening.

Crime investigating agency (CIA) inspector Inderjit Singh, who led the operation, said the seizure included 5,500 Tramadol capsules, 1,500 Alprax tablets and 180 boxes containing 36,000 capsules of the banned Proxyvon.

Chabra used to procure these drugs from a Ludhiana-based supplier, who has been identified and will be arrested soon, he said.

“The suspect was produced before a judicial magistrate, who remanded him to one-day police custody. During interrogation, he confessed that he was involved in drug peddling for the past few years and was supplying the contraband to medical stores in SBS Nagar, Jalandhar and Phagwara,” he said.

Police said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was already registered against Chabra at the Phagwara police station.

In two other cases, the Phagwara police arrested two persons with 600 intoxicant tablets at a ‘naka’. The accused have been identified as Rashpal Ram of SBS Nagar and Balwinder Singh of Talhan village in Jalandhar.