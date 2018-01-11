Inter-state ‘escort service’: Police bust sex ring in Amritsar, three arrested, kingpin at large

The Cyber Crime and Technical Cell of the district police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang running an inter-state ‘escort service’ (sex business) with the arrest of three of its members, including a woman, from a hotel on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway here.

However, the kingpin of the gang, Ekam aka Prince Kumar aka Sunny, who had been supplying girls in various hotels of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Delhi etc has been absconding. Ekam had been operating an escort agency, which provided sexual services for clients, on various internet sites, said the police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sahil Khajuriya aka Sahil of Jammu, and Jaspal Singh of Talwandi Bhangwan and a woman of Amritsar.

Ekam aka Prince Kumar aka Sunny, who had been supplying girls in various hotels of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Delhi, is absconding.

Inspector Vawinder Mahajan, said, “The authorities of Hotel Savera Grand here lodged a complaint to the commissioner of police SS Srivastava that a person named Ekam had posted a comment on the hotel’s web page for providing girls for sex.”

“Acting on the complaint, first, we tried to track the person, who posted the comment but did not succeed. Then, we made our assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rohit Sharma their client to lay a trap to unearth the scandal,” he said.

The inspector said that the ASI, disguising as a customer, contacted the escort service and demanded a girl for a night. “The service told our ASI to book a room first in a seven star hotel for getting the service. The ASI informed them that he booked a room at the Hayatt hotel in Amritsar and the service agency demanded Rs 20,000 but the contract was settled at Rs 17,000.”

He said, “As per the contract, Sahil and Jaspal came to the hotel in a Hyundai Verna car (PB02-DD-7061) to supply a woman for ‘escort service’. Our team was already observing the activity there and arrested the trio on the spot.”

“After investigation, we conducted a raid at Ekam’s rented room in Amritsar and recovered a laptop he was using to run the sex business online,” he said. He said Ekam was running the services in many districts of Punjab and other states. “After arresting Ekam, we will nab all other members involved in the business,” he said.

Mahajan said a case under sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Trafficking of Immoral Act has been registered against the accused. “Raids are being conducted to nab the kingpin,” he said.