Inter-state gang of ATM robbers busted in Punjab

Six members of an inter- state gang, who allegedly looted more than Rs 1 crore from around two-dozen ATMs, were today arrested in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, police said.

Rs 13 lakh cash, two cars and one motorcycle were also seized from the gang, who were nabbed from Sultanpur Lodhi city of the district on a tip-off, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Sharma said .

The gang confessed to have committed 25 ATM robberies in Punjab, one in Ambala, Haryana, and another in Himachal Pradesh, and looted more than Rs 1 crore after breaking open the machines with the help of tools, Sharma said.

The six arrested were identified as Charanjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Balwinder Singh, Suraj Singh, Jagat Narain and Manpreet Singh, the SSP added.

The arrest comes two months after the Kauputhala police busted a three-member inter-state gang, who allegedly looted more than Rs 3 crore from 55 ATMs.