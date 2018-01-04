International karate player commits suicide in Batala

Fed up with the ‘inaction’ of the Batala police, 25-year-old karate player Kuldeep Kaur, who had represented the country in many international-level karate tournaments, reportedly committed suicide by inhaling some poisonous substance at Gujjarpura village here on Wednesday.

Kuldeep Kaur had participated in many international karate tournaments held at Japan, Nepal and China and had also won gold medals in various national-level tournaments.

Blaming the police for the death of his sister, her brother, Satwant Singh, an army jawan, who was posted at Arunachal Pradesh, who had come her, said that when he was away, his relatives attacked his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur and sister Kuldeep Kaur in October last year following a property case. Though an FIR was registered against three people, yet the cops were not arresting them.

After the death of Kuldeep Kaur on Wednesday, the police arrested all the three accused Ajaib Singh, Pargat Singh and Karam Singh.

“As the police did not take any action, I along with my sister Kuldeep Kaur had met the SHO of Ghiana-Ke-Banger police station, Paramjeet Singh, and requested him for the arrest of the accused, who were threatening them of dire consequences if we did not withdraw the complaint, but the officer turned down our repeated requests”, he added. “We even met SSP, Batala, and sought the arrest of the accused, but to no avail.

“Unable to bear this harassment, my sister locked herself in a room and committed suicide on Wednesay,” he said.

Denying the allegation of Satwant Singh, SSP, Batala, Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman, said the police did not make any arrest as an inquiry was pending in the case. Though, he admitted that Kuldeep Kaur had approached him with her complaint a couple of months ago following which he ordered SHO Paramjeet Singh to register a case against the accused named in the complaint.

He said later she again approached him and complained that some people were harassing her due to the property dispute. But, the other party had also filed a cross-complaint against Kuldeep Kaur and he marked an inquiry into the case. Surprising, after the death of Kuldeep Kaur on Wednesday, the police arrested all the three accused Ajaib Singh, Pargat Singh and Karam Singh, against whom an inquiry has been pending as claimed by the SSP. It is also learnt that the police were going to register another case against the three accused.