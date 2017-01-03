Interstate gang of robbers busted in Phagwara; 4 held with drugs and weapons

With the arrest of four persons, Kapurthala police claimed to have busted a notorious interstate gang of robbers in Phagwara on Monday. The police also recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from the gang members.

Following a tip-off, Rawalpindi station house officer (SHO) led by central intelligence agency (CIA) team set up a naka near Jagjeetpur village on Phawgara- Hoshiarpur highway this morning. On suspecting some suspicious movement, police stopped three cars for checking and found out that the occupants were planning to loot an ATM at Haryana’s Jatta village on Monday night.

During the checking, police recovered three .32 bore pistols, a .9mm pistol, a springfield rifle, a .12 bore double-barrelled, a .12 single barrelled, and a .315 bore pistol with 71 live cartridges from their possession.

Police have also recovered 1kg smack and six cars including Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Maruti Alto, Mahindra Bolero, and a four-wheeler to be used in the crime by the accused.

Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, king-pin of the gang, a resident of Bhawra Azam Shah village, Nirmal Singh and Malkeet Singh of Chok Harihar village in Ferozepur and Makhtul Singh of Dhol Kala in Amritsar district. However, one gang member managed to flee from the spot.

Addressing a press conference, LK Yadav, inspector general (IG) of Jalandhar zone said that during the interrogation, the accused have confessed to their crimes and told that they were involved in 60 ATM robberies and loot cases in Punjab, Haryana and other neighbouring states.

Yadav said that the gang was active for over last six months in the state after Kuldeep, who jumped bail from Faridkot jail with Nirmal Singh, who came from Faridkot jail few months back, formed a gang of ATM robbers along with their 23 members. “10 members out of them had been arrested by the state police in separate cases in recent months,” he added.

He said that accused had looted 35 ATMs, 10 vehicles and were involved in three weapon thefts along with 11 attempts to murder and one murder case since last one year. Police have also recovered gas cutters, iron rods, gloves and black spectacles that they were planning to use for an ATM robbery at Phagwara village.

“We will further interrogate them to arrest their gang members,” IG said.

Police said that they all have a long criminal history and many cases had been registered against these accused at various police stations in Punjab, Haryana and other states for robberies and attempts to murder.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against all four under the Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code along with various Arms Act and NDPS sections by Rawalpindi police station.

“The accused disclosed that they formed a gang to earn easy money and also wanted to gain fame by uploading videos of their acts on social media,” Inderjeet Singh, Rawalpindi SHO said.