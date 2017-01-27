‘Intimate’ video lands Akali MP Ghubaya, whose son is Cong candidate, in scandal

A video allegedly showing Ferozepur’s Shiromani Akali Dal MP Sher Singh Ghubaya – whose son is contesting the assembly polls from Fazilka on a Congress ticket – in an intimate position with a woman went viral on Friday. The MP, meanwhile, declared the video “fake and fabricated” and said it was “a ploy to spoil his image by political rivals”.

At a press conference at his home turf Jalalabad, 30km from here, Ghubaya said he would write to the Union home minister to increase his security cover. “There is a threat to my life.”

The video purportedly shows a man alleged to be Ghubaya drinking liquor and indulging in sexual activities with a woman who does not look like his wife.

Ghubaya, who was MLA from Jalalabad before vacating the seat for SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, has all but rebelled against the SAD with his son, Davinder, being a Congress candidate. Ghubaya has been actively seeking votes for Davinder despite being an Akali MP.

There were reports earlier of his leaving the Akali Dal, but eventually only his son and wife joined the Congress and Davinder even got the ticket.