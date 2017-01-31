Irregularities found in six gun houses in Patiala, one sealed

During the checking of six gun houses in the city by the district administration on Monday, all the owners were served notices citing irregularities.

A gun house was found operating without a licence since 2014. The licence of Prem Gun House expired in 2014, but it was found still operational. Assistant commissioner (general) Suba Singh, who conducted the raid, sealed the gun house with immediate effect.

The district administration also issued notices to five other gun houses regarding security and directions of submission of arms.

Suba Singh led a team of officials of the mini secretariat. Singh said that due to the non-availability of ‘No objection certificate’ (NOC) of fire security, the licence of Prem Gun House could not be renewed.

While issuing strict directions, district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Ramvir said, "The gun houses are fully responsible for following proper guidelines and we will take strict action against the violators."

He added that some gun houses were not having strong rooms to store the weapons for security. He said that some of them did not have proper space, while some have not maintained the stock boards.

Gujral Gun House, Manjit Gun House, Bajwa Gun House, Singh Gun House, and Manohar Singh and Sons Gun House were among the others who were served notices.

Suba Singh’s vehicle had no number plate

Assistant commissioner Suba Singh’s vehicle without a number plate, in Patiala on Monday. (Bharat Bhushan /HT)

It seems that rules and regulations are meant for general public only, not for government officials. In an utter surprise, Assistant Commissioner (general), Suba Singh himself travelled in a vehicle, Mahindra Bolero SUV, without registration number in the poll-bound city. Though he failed to get the registration number plate installed, yet the blue beacon was placed atop to show the prominence of the official.

It also becomes a major concern as the official was on checking of the gun houses in the city, following the complaint of irregularities by the owners. When asked about it, he said, “It is a new vehicle and I will ask the driver to get it installed by tomorrow.”