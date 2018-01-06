Issue of Sikh radicalism is not as big in Canada as is projected in India: Punjab-origin MP

A member of the Canadian parliament, Shamsher Singh ‘Bob’ Saroya of the opposition Conservative Party, said here on Saturday that the issue of Sikh radicalism in his country is “not as big as is projected in India”.

Saroya is a native of Mohan Patti near Mukerian in Hoshiarpur district, and had migrated at the age of 21 in 1974. He represents Markham-Unionville segment of Ontario state in the House of Commons, and is also the ‘shadow minister’ — a system by which the opposition assigns duties, issue-wise — for immigration, refugees and citizenship (associate). He was here to pay obeisance at Golden Temple.

Commenting on Punjab government’s statements that radical elements in Canada are behind target killings of Hindu right wing leaders here, he said such persons against whom the state government is making such statements are few in Canada.

He also commented on Canadian defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan’s visit to India, during which chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh refused to give the Punjab-origin leader a state reception. “Captain sahib did exactly what happened with him when he was to visit Canada and hurdles were created for him by some persons in Canada... Altogether, whatever took place with both the personalities was unfair.”

He added that if his party forms the government there, he would facilitate students from other countries with three-year visas. The population of Canada is “decreasing day by day”, he said, “and it needs immigrants”. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) honoured him with a siropa (robe of honour) at the shrine.