Road mishap: One killed, AAP Jagraon candidate Sarbjit Kaur Manuke among injured

A person was killed and two others were injured including Sarabjit Kaur Manuke, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Jagraon constituency after her SUV crashed in to a tractor-trolley at Jagraon-Sidhwan bet road on Saturday morning.

In the accident Sarabjit Kaur and her driver Gurdeep Kaur have suffered injuries. They have been rushed to a private Hospital in Moga, where there condition has been stated out of danger.

While driver of the tractor-trolley Gurvinder Singh of Village Bodhalwala died at the spot.

The incident occurred at 7.30 in morning when Sarabjit Kaur along with driver and party workers was going to Sidhwan Bet area for election campaign.

According to police when they reached near Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) office at Jagraon-Sidhwan Bet road two tractor-trolleys laden with fodder and sand respectively collided with each other. Driver of the SUV in which Sarabjit Kaur was travelling did not get time to apply brakes following with the vehicle crashed into a tractor-trolley. The impact of collusion was so high that the SUV was totally damaged.

Passerby informed police about the mishaps and rushed the injured to hospital.