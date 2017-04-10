Jail security guard, doctor arrested for supplying drugs in Kapurthala jail

The city police on Monday arrested a jail security guard and a BAMS-qualified doctor for allegedly supplying drugs into Modern Jail in Kapurthala.

The latest arrest is bound to raise questions regarding functioning of the jail department as well as mushrooming of the drug network in jails.

The arrested jail guard has been identified as Kabal Singh of Kapurthala while the doctor is Davinder Singh, owner of a drug de-addiction centre in Khudda village at Hoshiarpur district.

Pooja, wife of inmate Dalbir Singh, was arrested on April 6.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Sharma said Kabal Singh was supplying drugs to under-trial Dalbir Singh inside the jail. Dalbir is behind bars for offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

The SSP further said Pooja told the police that she would purchase prohibited tablets — Buprenorphina — and other intoxicants from Davinder and supply to her husband in the jail with help from the guard.

Police said that during preliminary investigation, the accused guard and Pooja have confessed that they had been smuggling intoxicants inside the jail for the past few months.

“It is a nexus and we are investigating the case. More details — such as number of people involved — are expected to emerge once interrogation of the security guard takes place,” he said.

Meanwhile, a case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against the trio.