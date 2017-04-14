Industrialist arrested by Jalandhar city police in drug related case

The Jalandhar city police on Friday arrested industrialist Varinder Singh alias Rajan Kochar in connection with drug trade in city after he was named by Zambian national Charles J Anthony (29) who is in police custody for drug possession charges.

Charles was arrested by city police on Thursday with 100 gm heroin worth Rs 5 lakh.

According to sources, the police claim that Rajan became acquainted with an inmate Gopi, from Hoshiarpur, and developed his drug related contacts, when both of them were lodged in Kapurthala jail.

Rajan was in jail for the murder case of money exchanger Anil Kumar Billa. He was out on bail

Billa was shot dead at Company Bagh Chowk in June 3 last year by unidentified persons.

However, the police have not seized any drug from him. Police is going to produce him at local courts after 2 pm.

DCP Investigation Gurmeet Singh said that police would seek his remand to quiz him further about his connection in this drug case.

Rajan a resident of Parkash Nagar is into hand tool manufacturing business.